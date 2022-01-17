Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELS opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

