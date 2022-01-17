Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISRG. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $307.74 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average is $343.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.