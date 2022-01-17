Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

NYSE RRC opened at $21.79 on Monday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

