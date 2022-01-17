Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.13.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.45. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

