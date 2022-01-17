Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.