EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.60 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

