Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 110.9% in December

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPOKY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

