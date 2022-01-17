Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 110.9% in December

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPOKY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

