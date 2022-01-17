Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.22) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.39) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.17).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,714.08 ($23.27) on Thursday. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,745.65. The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.87) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,772.17). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.57), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($357,485.77).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.