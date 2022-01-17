Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,045 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.22% of Energy Recovery worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.