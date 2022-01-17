Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of WATT opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,868 shares of company stock worth $99,828 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

