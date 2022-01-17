Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires 858 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.91 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

