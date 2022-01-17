Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 327,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 13,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $48,469.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 169,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

