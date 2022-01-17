Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $384,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.51. 169,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,060. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

