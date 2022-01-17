Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 71,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

