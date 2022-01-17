Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.78

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 107752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The firm has a market cap of C$118.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.