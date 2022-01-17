Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 2,515,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $242.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

