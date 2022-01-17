eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

