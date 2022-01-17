EDRCoin Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,053.48 and $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

EDRCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.