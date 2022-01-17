EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDPFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.46.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

