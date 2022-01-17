East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $56,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,041,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

EWBC stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

