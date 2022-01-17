Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

