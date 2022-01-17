Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $187,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 463.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 125.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

