Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $149.57 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $149,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.55 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

