Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $120,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

FIVN stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,682 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

