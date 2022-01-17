Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 61.0% in December

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 134,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DYNT stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -0.20. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

