Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 10%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 159,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 125,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.