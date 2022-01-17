Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,995,408.88 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $92.63 on Monday. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.