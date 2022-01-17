Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,995,408.88 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.
- On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.
Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $92.63 on Monday. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
