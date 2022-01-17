Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) versus Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dunelm Group and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dunelm Group and Carrefour’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $1.80 billion 2.09 $173.49 million N/A N/A Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.19 $732.21 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dunelm Group and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carrefour 1 1 4 0 2.50

Dividends

Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Summary

Carrefour beats Dunelm Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture. The company was founded by William Adderley and Jean Adderley in 1979 and is headquartered in Charnwood, the United Kingdom.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.