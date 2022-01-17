Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.09.

DUK opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

