Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $$39.05 during trading on Monday. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

