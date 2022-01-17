Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.4% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.48.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

