DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.44. 3,910,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.91 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

