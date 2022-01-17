Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Disco alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.00. 163,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,510. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. Disco has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.