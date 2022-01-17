disBalancer Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $130,326.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,823 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.