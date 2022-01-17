Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of DDS opened at $250.28 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

