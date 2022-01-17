Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 44.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $158.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

