Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Truist from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

