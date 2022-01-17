Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.96.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

