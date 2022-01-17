Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to 832.00

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 861.00 to 832.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Investec began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

