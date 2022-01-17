Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,280 ($17.37) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.39) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).
Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.57. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
