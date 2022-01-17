Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,280

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,280 ($17.37) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.39) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.57. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

