Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,652 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $139.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.76.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

