Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.