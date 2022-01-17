Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.59% of Radius Health worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. State Street Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000.

RDUS stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

