Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,980,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.45, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

