Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $86.04 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.96 and a one year high of $92.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

