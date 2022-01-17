Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of GMS worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GMS by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

