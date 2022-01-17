Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 193 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Ameresco worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.