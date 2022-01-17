Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $93.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.54.
DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company.
Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,790,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,520. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
