DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $7.99 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,101,799 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

