Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 450,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 883,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCRN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.